Retired Dothan Police K9 Zipo passes away

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, DPD said they were honoring and remembering Zipo...
In a post on the department’s Facebook page, DPD said they were honoring and remembering Zipo (pictured), who they said died peacefully on June 2 at his forever home due to his age.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired Dothan Police K9 passed away on Friday.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, DPD said they were honoring and remembering Zipo, who they said died peacefully on June 2 at his forever home due to his age.

Zipo began working with Dothan Police in 2009, and served as a member of the Canine Unit for 7 years until his retirement in 2016.

Dothan Police said Zipo served with diligence day in and day out, and were happy he got to have seven enjoyable years of retirement after his equivalent years of work with helping protect and serve the citizens of Dothan.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Keeping workers for jobs with lower wages has become a struggle for many businesses, including...
Staffing problems are affecting local businesses in the Wiregrass
Enterprise native Victoria Boyle Sprinkle (pictured) will appear on a special Star Wars themed...
Enterprise native to appear on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Kari Bradley and Tori Gravlee join News4 Live at Lunch to talk about the event happening on...
Talking the Donaldsonville 5K and Health and Wellness Event
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration
Enterprise Fire Department to soon host charity golf tournament
Enterprise Fire Department to soon host charity golf tournament
Students at the ACOM District Fair presented their science fair projects to judges and guests,...
Students from Dothan City Schools shine in science fair competitions