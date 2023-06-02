Retired Dothan Police K9 Zipo passes away

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired Dothan Police K9 passed away on Friday.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, DPD said they were honoring and remembering Zipo, who they said died peacefully on June 2 at his forever home due to his age.

Zipo began working with Dothan Police in 2009, and served as a member of the Canine Unit for 7 years until his retirement in 2016.

Dothan Police said Zipo served with diligence day in and day out, and were happy he got to have seven enjoyable years of retirement after his equivalent years of work with helping protect and serve the citizens of Dothan.

