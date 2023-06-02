Recap of Ariton’s championship season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton head coach Bob Pickett was in studio to recap the 2023 baseball champions.

The Purple Cats went 31-12-1 on the season enroute to the team’s first state championship in school history.

Ariton beat Vincent 2-1 and 5-4 in Oxford to capture the 2A championship.

