Recap of Ariton’s championship season
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton head coach Bob Pickett was in studio to recap the 2023 baseball champions.
The Purple Cats went 31-12-1 on the season enroute to the team’s first state championship in school history.
Ariton beat Vincent 2-1 and 5-4 in Oxford to capture the 2A championship.
