New law aimed at solving Alabama’s physician shortage

Alabama State Representative Paul Lee beamed on Thursday as he witnessed the ceremonial signing of a legislative bill he worked tirelessly to pass.
The new law makes it easier for out-of-state doctors to relocate their practices to Alabama.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Representative Paul Lee beamed on Thursday as he witnessed the ceremonial signing of a legislative bill he worked tirelessly to pass.

Governor Ivey signed the Physician Workforce Act, who Lee teamed with Sen. April Weaver, his Republican colleague, to sponsor.

Lee, who chairs the House Health Committee believes the law will go far in solving the physician shortage in Alabama.

According to the Medical Association of Alabama, the bill will specifically:

  • Cut red tape and remove unnecessary barriers- The bill would make it easier for physicians who practice out-of-state to move to Alabama by removing a requirement for an additional in-person examination.
  • Better utilize the state’s existing physician workforce- By allowing international medical graduates to apply for a medical license a full year earlier during their training, the bill would help physicians recruit and all international medical graduates to get to work sooner, filling overnight shifts in hospitals or busy clinics.
  • Create an apprenticeship-like program- Alabama would join nearly 10 other states that allow graduate physicians to increase their clinical knowledge and skills under the supervision of licensed physicians as they prepare to reapply to residence positions while helping to fill staffing shortages.

Lee, from Dothan, is serving his 13th year in the House.

