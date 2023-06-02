Midland City Police provide details in string of break-ins

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Police are holding a press conference to discuss details surrounding recent break-ins in a Midland City neighborhood.

News4 will stream the press conference at 1:00 P.M.

