Hotter Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way for the weekend and beyond. Highs will be seasonal Saturday and Sunday, around 90°, with lower 90s heading into next week. Rain chances will be on the low side, but a daily pop-up stray shower is possible. There’s a somewhat better chance for some spotty rain for the middle to end of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 89°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 68° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

