Hotter Days Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way for the weekend and beyond. Highs will be seasonal Saturday and Sunday, around 90°, with lower 90s heading into next week. Rain chances will be on the low side, but a daily pop-up stray shower is possible. There’s a somewhat better chance for some spotty rain for the middle to end of next week.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds light NE.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 89°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light NE.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.