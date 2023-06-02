Hotter Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way for the weekend and beyond. Highs will be seasonal Saturday and Sunday, around 90°, with lower 90s heading into next week. Rain chances will be on the low side, but a daily pop-up stray shower is possible. There’s a somewhat better chance for some spotty rain for the middle to end of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 89°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 92° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

