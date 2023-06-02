Goodbye 80s!

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Broken clouds through out our day Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. A tropical depression has formed in the Gulf but will not impact the Wiregrass. The system is weakening and will dissipate by the end of the weekend. Next week we can expect highs to reach the lower 90s!

TODAY - Few clouds. High near 88°. Winds E 10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Few clouds. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E 10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 foot or less

4Warn Weather
Warming Trend Ahead