Goodbye 80s!

SYNOPSIS - Broken clouds through out our day Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. A tropical depression has formed in the Gulf but will not impact the Wiregrass. The system is weakening and will dissipate by the end of the weekend. Next week we can expect highs to reach the lower 90s!

TODAY - Few clouds. High near 88°. Winds E 10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Few clouds. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E 10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

