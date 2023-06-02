Dothan’s 5 most dangerous intersections
About 4,000 accidents happened in 2021, with 10 people dying in those collisions.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five of Dothan’s busiest intersections are also the most dangerous, according to 2022 police statistics.
Overall, about 4,000 accidents occurred last year, the most at West Main and Ross Clark Circle, with 134.
The second largest number happened at South Oates Street and the Circle---126.
“(That) is the intersection that converges with all the beach traffic,” said Dothan Police Traffic Division Sergeant Andy Davis.
According to the figures, the third most dangerous is East Main and the Circle.
That intersection saw 76 accidents last year, while Montgomery Highway and the Circle had 96.
West Main and Westgate Parkway—with 80—rounded out the five most dangerous Dothan intersections.
“I estimate that 80, maybe 90 percent, of accidents are due to distracted driving,” Davis said.
Ten people died from automobile crashes last year, three more than in 2021 but less than the 14 who died in 2017.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.