Dothan’s 5 most dangerous intersections

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five of Dothan’s busiest intersections are also the most dangerous, according to 2022 police statistics.

Overall, about 4,000 accidents occurred last year, the most at West Main and Ross Clark Circle, with 134.

Montgomery Highway (U.S. 231) Ross Clark Circle intersection (WTVY)

The second largest number happened at South Oates Street and the Circle---126.

South Oates Street and Ross Clark Circle intersection (WTVY)

“(That) is the intersection that converges with all the beach traffic,” said Dothan Police Traffic Division Sergeant Andy Davis.

According to the figures, the third most dangerous is East Main and the Circle.

East Main Street and Ross Clark Circle intersection (WTVY)

That intersection saw 76 accidents last year, while Montgomery Highway and the Circle had 96.

West Main and Westgate Parkway—with 80—rounded out the five most dangerous Dothan intersections.

Montgomery Highway and the Circle intersection (WTVY)

West Main at Westgate Parkway/Honeysuckle Road intersection (WTVY)

“I estimate that 80, maybe 90 percent, of accidents are due to distracted driving,” Davis said.

Ten people died from automobile crashes last year, three more than in 2021 but less than the 14 who died in 2017.

