Dothan’s 5 most dangerous intersections

About 4,000 accidents happened in 2021, with 10 people dying in those collisions.
With bumper to bumper traffic, construction delays, and traffic lights everywhere, getting around in Dothan has never been more challenging.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five of Dothan’s busiest intersections are also the most dangerous, according to 2022 police statistics.

Overall, about 4,000 accidents occurred last year, the most at West Main and Ross Clark Circle, with 134.

Montgomery Highway (U.S. 231) Ross Clark Circle intersection
Montgomery Highway (U.S. 231) Ross Clark Circle intersection(WTVY)

The second largest number happened at South Oates Street and the Circle---126.

South Oates Street and Ross Clark Circle intersection
South Oates Street and Ross Clark Circle intersection(WTVY)

“(That) is the intersection that converges with all the beach traffic,” said Dothan Police Traffic Division Sergeant Andy Davis.

According to the figures, the third most dangerous is East Main and the Circle.

East Main Street and Ross Clark Circle intersection
East Main Street and Ross Clark Circle intersection(WTVY)

That intersection saw 76 accidents last year, while Montgomery Highway and the Circle had 96.

West Main and Westgate Parkway—with 80—rounded out the five most dangerous Dothan intersections.

Montgomery Highway and the Circle intersection
Montgomery Highway and the Circle intersection(WTVY)
West Main at Westgate Parkway/Honeysuckle Road intersection
West Main at Westgate Parkway/Honeysuckle Road intersection(WTVY)

“I estimate that 80, maybe 90 percent, of accidents are due to distracted driving,” Davis said.

Ten people died from automobile crashes last year, three more than in 2021 but less than the 14 who died in 2017.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved

Latest News

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey ceremoniously signed the Physician Workforce Act on June 1, 2023, as...
New law aimed at solving Alabama’s physician shortage
There are a lot of factors that go into play when it comes to how hurricanes will impact us...
4Warn Chief Meteorologist David Paul talks El Niño and the impact on Hurricane Season
The new law makes it easier for out-of-state doctors to relocate their practices to Alabama.
Governor signs Lee's Physician Bill to help with growing shortage
With bumper to bumper traffic, construction delays, and traffic lights everywhere, getting...
Dothan's 5 most dangerous intersections