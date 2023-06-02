City of Dothan prepping for annual Juneteenth parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is getting a head start with their Juneteenth celebrations.

The annual Juneteenth Parade will take place downtown Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

The parade lineup will be at the Universal Christian Fellowship Church on Lafayette Street, and will continue downtown and ultimately swing by Foster Street.

This parade highlights the excellence of African American Culture.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Otis “Viper” Smith. He is a retired Command Sergeant Major who served 34 years of Active Federal Service.

The event will also have live bands and food vendors.

It is free to the community event, and everyone highly encouraged to come out to support.

