Warming Trend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A tropical disturbance south of us in the Gulf will be moving southward on Friday, keeping our weather tranquil. Mainly dry skies are in the forecast through the weekend and beyond as temperatures gradually rise. We’ll see the middle 90s build in next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

