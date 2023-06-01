Students from Dothan City Schools shine in science fair competitions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools presented medals to 668 science fair participants, several of whom advanced and competed in the state competition at Auburn University in April.

With over 660 local participants enrolling, Dothan City Schools’ enrollment in this year’s science fair competitions nearly tripled in comparison to last year’s events.

Participating students in grades 4-12 spent the last year researching, experimenting, and presenting their scientific findings in a variety of competitions throughout the state of Alabama.

Almost 120 students competed in the Alabama College of Osteopathic district fair in January. Half of these students then moved on to the regional competition in Montgomery.

From there, student winners from Highlands Elementary, Carver Math, Science and Technology, Selma Street Elementary, and Dothan Preparatory Academy were chosen to present their research and experiments at the state competition.

“This is the success you expect when you empower students to challenge their thinking and experience that [productive struggle]. It gives them an extra skill set that prepares them for other things in school and beyond,” said District Industrial Specialist, Dr. Mark Dunaway.

Science leads will meet with interested students in late August to discuss the 2023-2024 competition cycle.

All students in grades 4-12 are encouraged to participate.

