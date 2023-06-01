Ozark unveils new disk golf course

Ozark unveils new disk golf course
Ozark unveils new disk golf course(Ozark Leisure Services)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The people of Ozark now have access to an inexpensive and healthy recreational activity on the lakeshore. This new disc golf course offers a fun and technical challenge fit for any skill level.

The new course is located on the shores of Ed Lisenby Lake at the ‘Lake Breeze Disc Golf Course’.

The first six holes, which will complete phase one of the course, will be up the morning of Thursday, June 1.

For more information about the course, contact Ozark Leisure Services via phone at (334) 774-2618 or access their Facebook Page.

