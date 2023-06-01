One wounded in motel shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan shooting Wednesday left one person wounded and another in custody, according to police.

The gunfire occurred about 6:15 at American Inn, a budget motel along East Main Street, about one-half mile east of Ross Clark Circle.

The injuries are described as non-life threatening, and it is not immediately clear if police will charge the person in custody.

Traffic along the busy highway, also known as U.S. 84, was slowed with lanes in both directions closed as officers investigated the broad crimes scene.

An official statement from Dothan Police is pending.

