National Peanut Festival’s Independence Day celebration

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s largest Independence Day celebration in history, “Fireworks at the Fairgrounds”, will take place on Saturday, July 1.

The event will start at 5 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.. The fairgrounds will remain open for activities until 10:30 p.m..

Admission to the grounds is $10 per carload, with 100 percent of the profits being donated to the Wiregrass United Way.

Revelers will be permitted to set up a tent until sundown, with the public encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the fireworks show. Outside food and beverages, as well as large bags and tents, will not be permitted to enter the fairgrounds.

“Fireworks at the Fairgrounds” will include 16 food vendors, two dining areas, and local artisans, including Broken Pines Band, who will be playing from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m..

In addition to food vendors, there will also be free samples of Blue Bell ice cream, watermelon and peanuts.

For the kids to enjoy, there will be free train rides, inflatables and a photo booth. Also displayed at the event will be various firetrucks, antique tractors and helicopters.

Back again from last year is the car show, with a cost of $20 per car. Onsite registration will begin the day of the event at 4 p.m..

The National Peanut Festival is currently selling “Fireworks at the Fairgrounds” t-shirts for $15 at the festival office at 5622 U.S. Hwy 231, Dothan, AL 36303.

For more information about this event, view the National Peanut Festival’s webpage.



Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.