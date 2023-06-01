Forecasters track Gulf weather on opening day of hurricane season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - June 1 marks the beginning of 2023′s hurricane season, and forecasters are already busy tracking a system.

They give a 50 percent chance that an area of disorganized weather in the Gulf of Mexico will get its act together and become a tropical storm this week.

The system should be short-lived, even if it reaches the 39 miles-per-hour threshold needed to reach tropical storm status.

It could bring brief periods of heavy rain over the Florida peninsula but won’t impact Alabama’s weather.

However, the system is a reminder that hurricane season has arrived.

NOAA forecasters predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this hurricane season that ends November 30.

