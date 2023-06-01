Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved

Latest News

The new law makes it easier for out-of-state doctors to relocate their practices to Alabama.
Governor signs Lee's Physician Bill to help with growing shortage
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
With bumper to bumper traffic, construction delays, and traffic lights everywhere, getting...
Dothan's 5 most dangerous intersections
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
AP obtains records shedding new light on Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide and frantic aftermath