DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The second annual Enterprise Fire Department golf tournament will be held Saturday, July 1 at The Bridges at Tartan Pines.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a four-person scramble, and participants can register for $75 per person or $300 per team. The entry deadline for registration is June 15.

The charity tournament will benefit the department’s Community Risk Reduction Program.

Last year the tournament was able to raise more than $6,000, and this year the department wishes to raise even more.

“Funds raised from this tournament will directly benefit our goal of making sure every home in Enterprise has a working smoke detector,” said Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis.

Battalion Chief Brian Beasley asks for the community’s help by becoming a sponsor, or to donate items which will serve as silent auction items and raffle prizes.

“We are grateful for Enterprise native and current New England Patriot Marcus Jones’ support of an autographed football for the event. That’s just one of the many items we hope will help raise funds that will go directly back into our community,” says Beasley.

For more information about the tournament, contact the following:

Battalion Chief Cornelius Bolton: (334) 498-0309

Battalion Chief Brian Beasley: (334) 406-4587

The Bridges at Tartan Pines: (334) 393-8000

Enterprise Fire Department to soon host charity golf tournament (Enterprise Fire Department)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.