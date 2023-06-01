City of Enterprise software will experience outage during system upgrades

Some city department tasks will be halted as the software system updates.
The city will be upgrading their current software to a newer and more efficient system.
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the software systems used by the City of Enterprise will experience a temporary outage while undergoing software system upgrades on June 29 and June 30.

The software system, used to process payments, will impact several city departments.

During these upgrades, the city will not be able to issue business licenses, permits, or take water payments. Online, phone, and citizen self-serve payment systems will be also be down as the upgrades occur.

The city urges residents to plan ahead of the outage by making payments in advance or by using physical drop boxes for payments, which will be processed with the new system on July 3.

Drop boxes can be located in front of the City Hall, near the entrance of the water department, and in the back of City Hall near the picnic tables.

Enterprise City Hall administrative offices will also be closed at this time, but other normal city activities such as trash pick-up, public works, Enterprise Parks and Recreation, street department tasks, and water field work are expected to continue as usual.

For more information, visit the City of Enterprise’s website.

