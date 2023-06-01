Below Average Temps For Now

SYNOPSIS - Some drizzle possible this morning. We will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon before we warm up for our Friday and the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s next week. A disturbance in the gulf is staying off the coast but is causing rough seas across the panhandle.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds E 10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E 10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.