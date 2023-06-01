Below Average Temps For Now

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Some drizzle possible this morning. We will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon before we warm up for our Friday and the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s next week. A disturbance in the gulf is staying off the coast but is causing rough seas across the panhandle.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds E 10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E 10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 93° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, May 31, 2023
4Warn Weather
Drier & Hotter Stretch In Sight
Color The Weather 05-31-23
Color The Weather 05-31-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-23