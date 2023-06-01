44th Annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival happening this weekend

The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.
The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.(MGN online)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - The 44th annual Hank Williams Sr. Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Georgiana.

According to the event organizers, the festival will take place June 2 through June 3 on the grounds of Hank’s boyhood home. This 1850 house is the only home remaining that Hank Williams lived in prior to becoming a Nashville star, according to the museum’s website.

Various artists will be featured during the two-day event including Chris Cagle, Jason Petty, Starla Jones, Mary McDonald, The Band “Flashback”, New Vision, Edward Johannsen, Mary Battiata, Terry Smith, Morgan Brown, Colon Leatherwood, The Bush Family, Jeff Raybren and Mason Ramsey.

Attendees can see the museum on Saturday for free with proof of a festival ticket purchase. The museum, which opened in 1993, displays memorabilia, artifacts, pictures and some of the singer’s personal belongings.

This is an outside event and attendees of the festival are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. No lounge chairs, coolers, food, drinks, or pets can be brought inside the park.

Tickets for Friday are $20 while tickets for Saturday are $40. You can also buy a weekend advance ticket for $60. Visit this link for more information and to purchase tickets. For more information e-mail: hodges@race500.com, or call: 251-626-4086.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Troy police car
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved

Latest News

Enterprise Fire Department to soon host charity golf tournament
Enterprise Fire Department to soon host charity golf tournament
Students at the ACOM District Fair presented their science fair projects to judges and guests,...
Students from Dothan City Schools shine in science fair competitions
Ozark unveils new disk golf course
Ozark unveils new disk golf course
Dothan Housing holding several events throughout June
Dothan Housing holding several events throughout June
Talking Dothan Juneteenth Celebration Kickoff
Talking Dothan Juneteenth Celebration Kickoff