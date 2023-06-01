2022 Andalusia murder suspect arrested in Indiana

Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2022 south Alabama murder investigation has been arrested more than 700 miles away in Indiana, according to local reports.

WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne reported Thursday that a trooper with Indiana State Police initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle, during which time it was discovered the driver had active warrants for his arrest out of Covington County.

Teddy Donnell Cozart, 20, of Andalusia, was taken into custody and is being held in the Delaware County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face charges.

The investigation stems from the Oct. 19 shooting of Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Enterprise. Cobbins was found inside a vehicle was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at a Florida hospital.

