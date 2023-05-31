Veterans well-being event to be held in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A veterans well-being town hall and resource fair will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center on Friday, June 9 from 1-4 p.m.

The two-part event, hosted by the City of Enterprise and the Partners of Alabama’s Challenge, aims to combat the stigma surrounding the mental health issues, raise awareness of suicide prevention, and to provide mental health support and resources for veterans and their families.

“We are losing too many veterans to suicide. One is one too many,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper.

In 2021, 143 veterans residing in Alabama died by suicide -- a statistic that is much higher than both the national civilian average and the national Veteran average.

The town hall will discuss the benefits and services provided by emergency services such as 911 and 988. It will also provide access to the following resources:

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Enterprise Career Center

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems

Civilian Marksmanship Program

South Central Mental Health

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition

Highlighted as the second part of the event, the resource fair will create the opportunity for event attendees to:

Meet with ADVA Veterans Service Officers

Apply for VA benefits

File for VA compensation and pension claims

Access healthcare services

Discuss additional veterans-related programs.

Other local well-being resources and programs from the Wiregrass will also be in attendance.

“We have an incredible number of resources available in the Wiregrass to support active duty servicemembers, retirees, and their families,” said Cooper. “We hope they will all come to the Civic Center to learn more about the groups that can help them.”

Learn more about Alabama’s Challenge and veterans well-being resources by visiting vetsforhope.com.

