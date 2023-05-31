Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass

Students under the age of 18 will be eligible for free meals in the Wiregrass this summer.
Students under the age of 18 will be eligible for free meals in the Wiregrass this summer.(Canva)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students under the age of 18 will be eligible for free meals in the Wiregrass this summer.

Some local school districts have created a free summer meals program to provide healthy food to food insecure students who are no longer being served the school-provided meals they relied on during the school year.

Participating programs will be offering breakfast and lunch for students from early June to late July.

The following programs are not exclusive to students within their districts:

Enterprise

Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass
Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass(Enterprise City Schools)

Geneva County

Geneva County free summer meals schedule
Geneva County free summer meals schedule(Geneva County Schools)

Troy

Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass
Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass(Troy City Schools)

For more information on your specific dates and locations, visit the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Geneva County Schools Child Nutrition Program, and Troy City Schools pages.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again

Latest News

Fellow Montgomery firefighters greet injured brother Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr. at a...
Firefighters greet injured brother in Montgomery homecoming Wednesday
3 teens in custody after 12-year-old shot to death in Troy
3 teens in custody after 12-year-old shot to death in Troy
The City of Enterprise's event will provide access to the resources and support necessary to...
Veterans well-being event to be held in Enterprise
Enterprise native Victoria Boyle Sprinkle (pictured) will appear on a special Star Wars themed...
Enterprise native to appear on Wheel of Fortune