DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students under the age of 18 will be eligible for free meals in the Wiregrass this summer.

Some local school districts have created a free summer meals program to provide healthy food to food insecure students who are no longer being served the school-provided meals they relied on during the school year.

Participating programs will be offering breakfast and lunch for students from early June to late July.

The following programs are not exclusive to students within their districts:

Enterprise

Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass (Enterprise City Schools)

Geneva County

Geneva County free summer meals schedule (Geneva County Schools)

Troy

Summer meals offered throughout the Wiregrass (Troy City Schools)

For more information on your specific dates and locations, visit the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Geneva County Schools Child Nutrition Program, and Troy City Schools pages.

