Southeast Health hosting free CPR classes during Awareness Week

The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire...
The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire Department and Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services, will provide people with a free hands-only CPR and AED training opportunity.(Southeast Health Foundation)
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With National CPR & AED Awareness Week coming up, Southeast Health are leading a community-wide initiative to provide training to Dothan area citizens to make it easier to have the skills to save a life on a moments notice.

The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire Department and Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services, will provide people with a free hands-only CPR and AED training opportunity.

Class dates and locations include (all Dothan addresses):

  • Thursday, June 1 | Wiregrass Public Safety Center (100 Public Safety Way) | 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
  • Friday, June 2 | Circle City Brewing (135 N Foster Street) | 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
  • Monday, June 5 | SARCOA (1075 South Brannon Stand Road) | 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 6 | Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services offices (2323 West Main Street, Suite 223) | 8:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 7 | Adams Beverages (3116 John D. Odom Road) | 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Registration is required for all sessions, but is FREE and open to the public. All participants will receive a free HeartSafe t-shirt and other fun surprises for completion of the class.

Visit SEHealthFoundation.org/HeartSafe to register or to find additional information about the classes.

The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire...
The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire Department and Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services, will provide people with a free hands-only CPR and AED training opportunity.(Southeast Health Foundation)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responded on the scene to tend to the victim, identified as Steven Lamar Hall of Chipley...
Investigation underway after Chipley man fatally shot at hotel
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Dejarvous Walker Glenn booking photo.
Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
The bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court.
City of Taylor falls victim to vandalism

Latest News

In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on...
Ivey signs bill setting new limits on Alabama’s transgender student athletes
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly
Bill to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Alabama passes House, continues to Senate
Health and Safe Swimming Week runs May 22 through May 28.
ADPH provides tips for Healthy and Safe Swimming Week