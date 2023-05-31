Southeast Health hosting free CPR classes during Awareness Week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With National CPR & AED Awareness Week coming up, Southeast Health are leading a community-wide initiative to provide training to Dothan area citizens to make it easier to have the skills to save a life on a moments notice.
The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire Department and Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services, will provide people with a free hands-only CPR and AED training opportunity.
Class dates and locations include (all Dothan addresses):
- Thursday, June 1 | Wiregrass Public Safety Center (100 Public Safety Way) | 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Friday, June 2 | Circle City Brewing (135 N Foster Street) | 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
- Monday, June 5 | SARCOA (1075 South Brannon Stand Road) | 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 6 | Southeast Alabama Emergency Medical Services offices (2323 West Main Street, Suite 223) | 8:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 7 | Adams Beverages (3116 John D. Odom Road) | 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Registration is required for all sessions, but is FREE and open to the public. All participants will receive a free HeartSafe t-shirt and other fun surprises for completion of the class.
Visit SEHealthFoundation.org/HeartSafe to register or to find additional information about the classes.
