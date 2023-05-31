Rain chances return

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Quiet to start off this morning but rain is back in the forecast for this afternoon. A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the gulf will keep rain chances with us over the next two days, this area has a low end chance of forming into something tropical but the good news is it will move away from us as we head into the weekend. Reminder Hurricane season begins tomorrow so now is the time to prepare. We dry out and warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s but the good news is the humidity will be lower we do look to stay warm into next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

