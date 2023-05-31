Pike sheriff said he owed it to people to keep suspected predator behind bars

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas strolled into a Troy courtroom on Tuesday to refute recent claims about how he performs his duties.

“This company has been making bonds for (only) 3 ½ months,” Thomas said of Guaranteed Bonding, a surety that recently attempted to post $2.2 million bail for a suspected child predator.

Thomas said he denied the company’s attempt because he believes it lacks a track record and resources to back up what Thomas calls the highest bond that he recalls in his 29 years as sheriff.

“My responsibility in this….is to approve a good and sufficient bond,” Thomas told reporters, claiming he wanted to clear up misconceptions about what happened in David Ezra Benton’s case.

A grand jury indicted Benton, 32, in March on 37 charges, including Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Pornography that involved a child younger than 12, and a judge set bond a few days later.

A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton (pictured) on 37 charges, including Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Pornography that involved a child younger than 12, and a judge set bond a few days later. (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect’s Dothan attorney, Billy Joe Sheffield II, accused Thomas last week of violating the judge’s order by refusing to release Benton when Guaranteed attempted to post that bail.

All criminal charges in Alabama must have bond except Capital Murder and those that fall under Aniah’s Law, named for a young woman allegedly killed by a man who had posted bail despite his violent history.

“In my opinion, it’s kind of a violation of a person’s constitutional rights,” Sheffield said on May 22 of the sheriff’s refusal to approve the bonds, $60,000 each on 37 counts.

However, Thomas said to him the issue is his obligation to the people of Pike County, believing had he allowed Guaranteed to post Benton’s bond, he would have done a disservice because the company would likely have been unable to pay the bond had Benton failed to show up for court.

“The matter between the lawyer, the bondsman, and myself has been resolved,” he said, noting that Benton is still behind bars on that $2.2 million bond Thomas refused to approve.

