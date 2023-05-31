New safety recommendations to prevent hot car deaths coming this year

Experts push for stronger hot car tech to protect kids
By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six children across the country have died inside hot cars so far this year, with three happening just last week. Alabama saw a hot car death back in February, and experts said with the temperatures in the state, it’s important parents stay on high alert.

Because of 2021 legislation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been studying hot cars and children over the last two years, and has to set out new safety standards and rules for car manufacturers to follow.

“This is the time of year when hot car tragedies really tend to increase,” Amber Rollins, Director for Kids and Car Safety said. “A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult. Two-thirds of an increase in temperature happens in about the first 10 minutes.”

With the warm weather increasing and school out for summer, experts said this is when they see the most hot car deaths.

“It’s not about forgetting your child,” Rollins said. “It’s really about how our memory systems function and when we are extremely sleep deprived, fatigued, and we have a change in routine. We are functioning in autopilot, which most of us do every day. It can happen to anyone.”

Three of the six children that have died inside hot cars so far this year happened in just one week. Two of the children were accidentally forgotten and one child got in the car on their own.

“25% of hot car deaths happen when a child gets into a vehicle on their own and is unable to get out,” Rollins said. “Of that 25%, 68% are little boys. This is not surprising because little boys are geared towards liking vehicles.”

Experts said always keep your car locked and be aware of your child lock settings.

“If your child does go missing, just like you have to check the pool or any body of water, you have to check the inside trunk and floor board of all vehicles in the area,” Rollins said.

They said it’s good to leave your purse or phone in the back as a reminder, but newly manufactured cars will soon have new reminder technology and safety guidelines. But it’s still unknown exactly what will be recommended.

“What we really need when it comes to this technology is occupant detection,” Rollins said. “That type of system can work with the current systems in the vehicle and it can alert your cell phone, sound the horn, roll the windows down, turn on the AC. It can call your emergency contacts and authorities and say ‘hey, there is a child alone in this vehicle, they need your help’. A reminder alert is not enough.”

The 2021 legislation said that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has until November 2023 to release the new guidelines, then there will be public comment and review.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Latest News

AL sample driver license for an adult
Uptick in fake online Alabama driver license renewal sites
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child
Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child
Alabama Softball in OKC for Women’s College World Series
Alabama softball team in OKC to compete in Women’s College World Series
Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and...
Dothan City Schools approves $200,000 purchase of band instruments and equipment