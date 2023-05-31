Man wanted in Wiregrass Commons shooting nabbed

U.S. Marshals apprehended a Dothan man charged with firing shots that sent terrified shoppers scurrying for cover.
Keith S. Helm's booking photo.
Keith S. Helm's booking photo.(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
U.S. Marshals apprehended a Dothan man charged with firing shots that sent terrified shoppers scurrying for cover.

Keith Shakur Helms, 20, from Dothan, faces numerous charges following his arrest on Wednesday in Ozark, according to Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall.

Investigators say Helms was among several who fired at each other on October 15 at Wiregrass Commons Mall, an incident that shut down the shopping center on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Related: Chief on mall shooting: This isn’t the Wild West

Investigators say on December 15, Helms and another shooter fired into several Alexander Court apartments.

While neither incident caused injuries, the night following the apartment shooting, another gunfire barrage at the location killed 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, who police believe was targeted both nights.

Related: Murder victim had been placed on probation hours before he died

Investigators have made no arrests in his death, and police have not publicly identified Helms as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The police statement also claims Helms failed to attend court on unrelated crimes in 2021.

He is facing the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

Shooting into an Occupied Building, five counts

Failure to Appear, five counts

Criminal Mischief Third Degree

Tampering with Evidence

Attempting to Elude

Reckless Endangerment

