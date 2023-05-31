Longtime coordinator of Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic Parade dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is mourning the loss of its longtime marketing and communications coordinator of the Turkey Day Classic Parade.

According to ASU, Kenneth M. Waters died May 26. Details surrounding his death were not released.

“Waters was the very best of us all,” the university said in a statement, adding that he was always willing to go the extra mile to help while prioritizing Alabama State University’s morals, values and missions.

“He was the ultimate Hornet and will be greatly missed. He was a familiar sight and presence, both on and off of campus, and an ambassador of CommUniversity goodwill to all who knew him,” the university added. “He will be best remembered as the coordinator of the ASU Turkey Day Classic Parade.”

Waters held the position of parade coordinator for over a decade.

“Kenn was among the best and the brightest among the Hornet Nation Family and his loyalty to The Alabama State University was beyond reproach,” said ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. ”I have known Kenn for many years; we were classmates together in the early 1990′s, where he was a steadfast and effective Student Government Association participant, as well as an SOS member. He succeeded in every CommUniversity project he represented for O’ Mother Dear and among the many that he led.”

Ross asked the public to please continue to keep Waters’ wife Catrina; children, Noah and Noelle, and all of their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Old Ship A.M.E. Zion Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at the E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home. Waters will lie in repose one hour prior to the funeral service at the church with interment following at Kindle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valiant Cross Academy with donors encouraged to add a note to the school that it is in Waters’ memory.

