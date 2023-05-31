Game times, TV announced for 4 Troy football games

Troy Football at Ole Miss
Troy Football at Ole Miss(Joey Meredith | Troy University)
By Troy University
Published: May. 31, 2023
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the start of the 2023 college football season less than 100 days away, game times for the first three weeks of the season, plus Troy’s mid-week tilt against South Alabama in the “Battle for the Belt” were announced Wednesday.

Troy’s first two home games are scheduled for 6 p.m. kickoffs at The Vet, with the opener against Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 2) on ESPN+, while television for the Sun Belt opener against James Madison (Sept. 16) will be announced at a later day.

The Trojans’ week two showdown at Kansas State (Sept. 9) will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on FS1. Additionally, the “Battle for the Belt” on Thursday, Nov. 2, in The Vet will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.

