Enterprise native to appear on Wheel of Fortune

Enterprise native Victoria Boyle Sprinkle (pictured) will appear on a special Star Wars themed...
Enterprise native Victoria Boyle Sprinkle (pictured) will appear on a special Star Wars themed episode of the popular game show.
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise native will see if “The Force” is with her on Thursday as she competes on Wheel of Fortune.

Victoria Boyle Sprinkle, who spent much of her young life in Enterprise as the daughter of a military father and now resides in Texas, will appear on a special Star Wars themed episode of the popular game show.

Sprinkle, 27, spoke about the experience ahead of her appearance, including how important the show was for her growing up in the City of Progress.

“I’ve been watching Wheel of Fortune my whole life,” Sprinkle said. “It’s a whole big deal with my family. We are a very competitive family so it’s always a race to see who is going to get the answer first. My mom for years has told my dad and I both to apply for the show because we’d always say we could do better than the contestants. She told me to go prove it.”

The massive Star Wars fan, who graduated from a Mobile high school and has degrees from both Auburn and Alabama, took that opportunity to prove it when she jumped at the chance to participate in the special episode and put in her application to be a part of it.

While Sprinkle was understandably secretive about how things went, with the taping of the episode having happened back in February, she said she was excited not just for her family and friends to get to watch the upcoming episode, but also for the opportunity to represent Enterprise.

“I am so thrilled,” Sprinkle said. “When the show asked who did I want to send the promotional information to [about my appearance], I said I have to do my hometown! I have to do Enterprise because honestly that’s what has been home to me for most of my life.”

You can catch the intergalactic episode of “America’s Game” on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on WTVY.

