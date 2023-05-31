Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years

Dedrick Farold Smith, 40, of Phenix City, received the sentence after pleading guilty last November to federal gun and drug charges.
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who led Dothan police on a high-speed chase and rammed two law enforcement vehicles during that pursuit received 20 years in federal prison last week, the Department of Justice announced.

“During the arrest, investigators located a black bag containing plastic baggies of methamphetamine and observed an empty holster on Smith’s left side,” U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart of Alabama’s Middle District said in a statement.

Records reflect that Smith had previous arrests before his capture in Dothan.

In July 2019, a Houston County judge sentenced him to four years for drug trafficking, but Smith served only a fraction of that prison term.

