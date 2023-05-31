Drier & Hotter Stretch In Sight

SYNOPSIS – A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico brought some rain to the Wiregrass Wednesday, but the disturbance will pull away Thursday, dropping rain chances. The dry pattern carries into the weekend as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a few showers south. High near 85°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 94° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

