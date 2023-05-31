Dothan private eye arrested again

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The number of criminal charges a Dothan private investigator faces continues to grow.

William Robison was arrested Wednesday by Houston County deputies on Theft charges involving allegations that he bilked a client out of an undisclosed amount of money.

That brings to six the total charges he faces regarding allegations that he took hefty payments but refused to perform the investigatory services he promised.

Sources say officers will file additional charges soon, and the amount of alleged stolen funds could exceed one million dollars.

Robison Legal Services, also known as Get Evidence Now, specializes in spousal infidelity, child custody, and surveillance investigations, among other services, according to its website.

Signs from the company’s office along West Main Street were removed on May 2, one day after Robison’s first arrests that followed his Theft by Deception indictments by a Houston County Grand Jury involving Dothan Police Department cases.

Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland froze Robison’s bank account and police seized several vehicles, watercraft, and thousands in cash from his home.

Court records reflect he has no current attorney who could speak on his behalf.

