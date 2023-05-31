Dothan private eye arrested again

Sources say officers will file additional charges against William Robison soon, and the amount of alleged stolen funds could exceed one million dollars.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The number of criminal charges a Dothan private investigator faces continues to grow.

William Robison was arrested Wednesday by Houston County deputies on Theft charges involving allegations that he bilked a client out of an undisclosed amount of money.

That brings to six the total charges he faces regarding allegations that he took hefty payments but refused to perform the investigatory services he promised.

Related: New cars, watercraft, other items seized from investigator’s home

Sources say officers will file additional charges soon, and the amount of alleged stolen funds could exceed one million dollars.

Robison Legal Services, also known as Get Evidence Now, specializes in spousal infidelity, child custody, and surveillance investigations, among other services, according to its website.

Signs from the company’s office along West Main Street were removed on May 2, one day after Robison’s first arrests that followed his Theft by Deception indictments by a Houston County Grand Jury involving Dothan Police Department cases.

Related: Judge freezes private eye’s bank accounts

Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland froze Robison’s bank account and police seized several vehicles, watercraft, and thousands in cash from his home.

Court records reflect he has no current attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Latest News

AL sample driver license for an adult
Uptick in fake online Alabama driver license renewal sites
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Alabama Softball in OKC for Women’s College World Series
Alabama softball team in OKC to compete in Women’s College World Series
Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and...
Dothan City Schools approves $200,000 purchase of band instruments and equipment