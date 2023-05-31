Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child

Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child
Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child(Dothan Houston County EMA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Houston County EMA Facebook post, Bailey Long has been missing since the night of the Rehobeth High School Graduation.

Also missing is her 1 year old daughter River Long.

Please contact the Dothan Police at 334.615.3000 or the Houston County Sheriff Office at 334.677.4808 with any information.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Latest News

Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and...
Dothan City Schools approves $200,000 purchase of band instruments and equipment
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Evidence test for suspected teen killer delayed
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas speaks to reporters in Troy on May 30, 2023.
Pike sheriff said he owed it to people to keep suspected predator behind bars
A Pike County legal dispute is apparently over, and Sheriff Russell Thomas believes he has been...
Sheriff: "I want to set record straight" on sex suspect's bond