Dothan Houston County EMA searching for missing girl and child
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Houston County EMA Facebook post, Bailey Long has been missing since the night of the Rehobeth High School Graduation.
Also missing is her 1 year old daughter River Long.
Please contact the Dothan Police at 334.615.3000 or the Houston County Sheriff Office at 334.677.4808 with any information.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.