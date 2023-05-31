Dothan Housing offers summer feeding to underserved youths

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing will offer vital food services at four affordable housing communities in the Wiregrass.

Starting June 5, meals will be offered Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon in the community rooms of the following Dothan Housing properties:

Crimson Ridge Apartments, 109 Booker St. Dothan, AL 36301

Jamison Village, 705 N. Lena St. Dothan, AL 36303

Phoenix Rising, 909 S. Ussery St. Dothan, AL 36301

Henry Green Apartments, 602 N. Lena St. Dothan, AL 36301

Meals will run through July 21.

No meals will be served June 19, in observation of Juneteenth, and on July 4, in observation of Independence Day.

“I’m excited for our agency to provide nutritious meals to children on our properties and within our communities at no cost. Our team is trained and ready to serve,” said Samiyah Craddock, Dothan Housing Resident Services Manager.

For more information about the summer feeding program, contact the Dothan Housing Communications Coordinator, Leah Gunn, via email at lgunn@dothanhousing.org, or via phone at (334) 794-6713.

