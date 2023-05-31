Dothan Housing offers summer feeding to underserved youths

Dothan Housing works to curb hunger by offering summer meals during the week
Local School Lunch
Local School Lunch(WYMT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing will offer vital food services at four affordable housing communities in the Wiregrass.

Starting June 5, meals will be offered Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon in the community rooms of the following Dothan Housing properties:

  • Crimson Ridge Apartments, 109 Booker St. Dothan, AL 36301
  • Jamison Village, 705 N. Lena St. Dothan, AL 36303
  • Phoenix Rising, 909 S. Ussery St. Dothan, AL 36301
  • Henry Green Apartments, 602 N. Lena St. Dothan, AL 36301

Meals will run through July 21.

No meals will be served June 19, in observation of Juneteenth, and on July 4, in observation of Independence Day.

“I’m excited for our agency to provide nutritious meals to children on our properties and within our communities at no cost. Our team is trained and ready to serve,” said Samiyah Craddock, Dothan Housing Resident Services Manager.

For more information about the summer feeding program, contact the Dothan Housing Communications Coordinator, Leah Gunn, via email at lgunn@dothanhousing.org, or via phone at (334) 794-6713.

