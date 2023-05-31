Dothan Fire reaches 100% certification on largest class in 20 years

Fire stations are always looking for new people to join the team.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While many fire stations across Alabama are faced with firefighter shortages, the Wiregrass Public Safety Center is filling that need locally, one recruit at a time.

This spring, they graduated the center’s largest class in more than 20 years with a 100% success rate.

“Having these members trained, and not having a shortage of firefighters, allows us to take care of the citizens and visitors of Dothan but also provide for our community that’s fairly wide here in the Wiregrass area,” said Pete Webb, Deputy Chief of Training with Dothan Fire Department.

Of the 24 recruits, 18 will stay with DFD at station 10.

One recruit, Kevin King, was inspired to get back into fighting fires after seeing how Dothan goes about business.

“I didn’t see myself doing it again, but Dothan has such an amazing crew with amazing instructors that push you to your limits and make you love this job even more,” said King.

For instructors like Webb, it’s a rewarding process. He says it builds lasting relationships and embeds comradery into the industry.

“It’s exciting to see a class graduate, because you saw them when they were individuals and at the end of the class, they are a team,” said Webb. “It leads to selfless service instead of selfish service and they evolve in the class.”

The work for these new firefighters is just getting started.

A few of them are finishing up EMT courses before going to work fulltime.

The six recruits not staying in Dothan will join teams in Troy, Greenville and Rehobeth.

