Dothan City Schools approves $200,000 purchase of band instruments and equipment

Dothan City Schools will invest $274,042.25 to purchase band instruments and equipment for Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy, and Dothan Preparatory Academy.
Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and...
Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and equipment for use in the band and music classes at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Preparatory Academy.(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Board of Education has approved a $274,042.25 bid to purchase band instruments and equipment for use in the band and music classes at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Preparatory Academy.

Purchased items will include tubas, bassoons, trumpets and more including speakers and subwoofers.

“I’m so excited that the board has made it possible for our students to have new equipment and I know the students are excited as well,” says Adrian P. Broughton II, Associate Director of Bands for Dothan City Schools. “This is a huge step forward in ensuring that the instrumental music programs in Dothan City Schools will continue to thrive for years to come.”

“We are pleased to be able to have the funds available to provide the latest band instruments for our Fine Arts Departments. This is an investment in our Fine Arts and Band programs that is unprecedented, and will update instruments that in some cases are decades old. We are excited about the future of our Fine Arts and Band programs, and know that this investment will reap great rewards for our students in the future,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.

The funds for this purchase were secured through the Fiscal Year 2023 American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER.

Over 100 instruments purchased will upgrade existing instruments used at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan Preparatory Academy.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Latest News

Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Evidence test for suspected teen killer delayed
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas speaks to reporters in Troy on May 30, 2023.
Pike sheriff said he owed it to people to keep suspected predator behind bars
A Pike County legal dispute is apparently over, and Sheriff Russell Thomas believes he has been...
Sheriff: "I want to set record straight" on sex suspect's bond
The HeartSafe Press the Chest CPR Training, held in collaboration with the Dothan Fire...
Southeast Health hosting free CPR classes during Awareness Week