The city of Headland to change Main Street designation

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland is changing its Main Street Alabama designation from a designated community to a network community.

Main Street Alabama is a state program for Main Street America. The goal is to revitalize communities and evoke sustainable change.

Headland was originally a designated community, which is the highest level of membership for Main Street Alabama. This particular designation requires a lot of volunteers for committees designed to meet the four point approach.

The change to a network community would result in a more tailored set of benefits that will allow the city to focus on other areas of community revitalization according to Andrienne Wilkins, Director of the Headland Chamber of Commerce

“We found that it gives us a little bit more flexibility to pull those volunteers and let them focus on different aspects that truly makes Headland, Headland. so for example, Under the Oaks committee, Harvest Festival, or Arts council, we can reallocate those volunteers to those specific events,” Wilkins explained.

Wilkins also says that the change will not affect the momentum of the revitalization effort and that it is what is best for the city moving the forward.

