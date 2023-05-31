The city of Headland to change Main Street designation

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland is changing its Main Street Alabama designation from a designated community to a network community.

Main Street Alabama is a state program for Main Street America. The goal is to revitalize communities and evoke sustainable change.

Headland was originally a designated community, which is the highest level of membership for Main Street Alabama. This particular designation requires a lot of volunteers for committees designed to meet the four point approach.

The change to a network community would result in a more tailored set of benefits that will allow the city to focus on other areas of community revitalization according to Andrienne Wilkins, Director of the Headland Chamber of Commerce

“We found that it gives us a little bit more flexibility to pull those volunteers and let them focus on different aspects that truly makes Headland, Headland. so for example, Under the Oaks committee, Harvest Festival, or Arts council, we can reallocate those volunteers to those specific events,” Wilkins explained.

Wilkins also says that the change will not affect the momentum of the revitalization effort and that it is what is best for the city moving the forward.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again

Latest News

Keeping workers for jobs with lower wages has become a struggle for many businesses, including...
Staffing problems are affecting local businesses in the Wiregrass
Keeping workers for jobs with lower wages has become a struggle for many businesses, including...
Wiregrass businesses are experiencing staffing woes
Investigators claim 33-year-old Marquis McCloud shot a 19-year-old Florida panhandle woman...
D.A. plans to seek death penalty in pregnant teen's death
William Robison was briefly jailed Wednesday morning on another theft allegation.
More charges for Dothan private eye who deceived customers