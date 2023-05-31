Blakely man facing several charges after gunfire hits businesses, police say

Photo of Jermaine Pugh
Photo of Jermaine Pugh(Source: Early County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man faces a slew of charges after police say he shot at local businesses.

Blakely police first responded around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after a report of a man firing gunshots on Columbia Street near businesses.

When police arrived at the scene, they were not able to find a suspect.

During the investigation, Blakely police say they received more details that a man was possibly firing shots inside a car and outside a car window. The call came just before the call on Columbia Street and, when officers arrived, they found damage to two businesses.

On Sunday, police arrested and charged Jermaine Pugh, 38, with multiple charges including:

  • Armed robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property
  • discharge of a firearm on/near a public highway
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • kidnapping-family violence
  • possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Blakely police did not list which charges applied to the reported shootings and which were prior warrants.

He is currently in the Early County Jail.

If anyone has information on the reported shootings, you are asked to call (229) 723-3414.

