Auburn football announces game times for first 3 games

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers announced game times for their first three football games for the upcoming season on Twitter today.

The season kicks off for the Tigers on Sept. 2 in Auburn against UMass. The game will start at 2:30 p.m., and fans can catch all the action on ESPN.

Game two, the Tigers head out west to take on California on Sept. 9. That one will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. and can also be seen on ESPN.

The Tigers return home for game three to take on Samford at 6 p.m., and that game will be available on ESPN+

2023 szn coming 🔜



First 3️⃣ game times are officially 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧!



📰 https://t.co/nigLfzKdME pic.twitter.com/GKMUmT2WTe — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) May 31, 2023

