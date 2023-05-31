Auburn football announces game times for first 3 games

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers announced game times for their first three football games for the upcoming season on Twitter today.

The season kicks off for the Tigers on Sept. 2 in Auburn against UMass. The game will start at 2:30 p.m., and fans can catch all the action on ESPN.

Game two, the Tigers head out west to take on California on Sept. 9. That one will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. and can also be seen on ESPN.

The Tigers return home for game three to take on Samford at 6 p.m., and that game will be available on ESPN+

