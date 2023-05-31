Alabama football announces game times for 4 games

The Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide announced game times for 4 football games on Twitter today.

The season kicks off for the Crimson Tide on Sept. 2 in Tuscaloosa against Middle Tennessee. The game will start at 6:30 p.m., and fans can catch all the action on the SEC Network.

In game two, the Tide will take on the University of Texas in a highly anticipated rematch on Sept. 9. That one will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

On Sept. 16, Alabama travels down to the University of South Florida to take on the Bulls at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ABC.

Lastly, the Tide announced an 11 a.m. start time for their Nov. 18 matchup against Chattanooga, which can be seen on the SEC Network.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again