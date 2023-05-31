12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting

Troy police car
Troy police car(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old boy on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were transported to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on May 29 from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old male is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle. Also, a 17-year-old male is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old male who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students

Latest News

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Dothan private eye arrested again
AL sample driver license for an adult
Uptick in fake online Alabama driver license renewal sites
Dedrick Farold Smith booking photo
Drug offender who led Dothan police on pursuit received 20 years
Alabama Softball in OKC for Women’s College World Series
Alabama softball team in OKC to compete in Women’s College World Series