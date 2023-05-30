WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that went airborne in a wild crash caught on tape last week.

The video came from the body cam of a Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy who was working a crash on the opposite side of Highway 84.

The video shows a car driving up the back ramp of a tow truck at full speed, going airborne and flipping approximately 120 feet in the air before hitting another vehicle.

The deputy on the scene rushed to aid the 21-year-old driver from Tallahassee who suffered from serious injuries but survived the crash. She was transported to South Georgia Medical Center.

This incident is bringing renewed attention to Georgia’s Move Over Law. It requires drivers to slow down and shift over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles, including tow trucks. Penalties include a fine of $500 and three points on your license.

