Troy women’s basketball signs two key transfers

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Head coach Chandra Rigby announced two transfer portal additions to the Troy women’s basketball roster, Leilani Augmon and Sara Carvajal-Caro.

Loyal to the Sun Belt Conference, Augmon remains in the league as she transitions from Arkansas State to Troy after starting six games in 24 appearances for the Red Wolves in 2022-23. In 24.6 minutes, Augmon averaged eight points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 74.3 percent from the charity stripe.

“Leilani is a great addition to our roster,” Rigby said. “She fits in perfectly with our up-tempo style. She is a versatile player with the ability and skill set to play inside and on the perimeter. We are excited to get started with her because, due to her strong work ethic and high ceiling of potential, we believe she will be a special player.”

The 5-11 California native finds her fourth collegiate home after spending two seasons in JUCO with Salt Lake Junior College and Seward County Community College. At SLJC, Augmon led the Bruins to a 16-5 record on 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. Also, in her freshman season at Seward, the guard / forward was awarded Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Co-Freshman of the Year, First Team All-KJCCC, and NJCAA All-Star.

After two seasons at Monroe College Carvajal-Caro comes to Troy with an impressive 6-3 frame and a knack for attacking the boards and shooting intelligent shots. During her freshman season at Monroe, the redshirt sophomore started 12 of her 26 games played. She was highly efficient from the field and the charity stripe with 51.4 and 80.5 percent, respectively, for 10.1 points. She also crashed the boards and protected the paint with 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.

“Sara immediately fills a specific need that we had on our roster in that she can hold her ground defensively against bigger post players, and she can wall up and protect the paint,” Rigby said. “As a bonus, she is also a skilled scorer around the basket with good hands and good footwork. We are thrilled to add Sara to our family.”

She continued her efficiency into her sophomore season by leading the team in field goal percentage at 52.9 to be the fourth-leading scorer at 7.6 points. In addition, the center remained steady in rebounding numbers with five as she propelled her team to the NJCAA D-I Women’s Basketball Tournament in both seasons.

