Rain Chances Return Mid-Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: May. 30, 2023
SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking disorganized energy in the Gulf of Mexico that will send deeper moisture into the Wiregrass from later Wednesday through Thursday. The result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will continue to run below normal, but drier weather for the weekend will help boost highs back to 90° or so.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending early, then mostly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 77° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

