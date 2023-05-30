Pet of the Week: Frisky Felicity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the Dothan City Animal Shelter may have a special cat for you in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Felicity. She is a 2-year-old black, domestic short hair cat.

According to Melissa Gideon at the Dothan City Animal Shelter, says she is a little shy but warms up quickly.

If you are interested in finding out more about Felicity or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

