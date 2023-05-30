Pet of the Week: Frisky Felicity

Pet of the Week: Frisky Felicity
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the Dothan City Animal Shelter may have a special cat for you in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Felicity. She is a 2-year-old black, domestic short hair cat.

According to Melissa Gideon at the Dothan City Animal Shelter, says she is a little shy but warms up quickly.

If you are interested in finding out more about Felicity or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responded on the scene to tend to the victim, identified as Steven Lamar Hall of Chipley...
Investigation underway after Chipley man fatally shot at hotel
Dejarvous Walker Glenn booking photo.
Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
The bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court.
City of Taylor falls victim to vandalism
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Frisky Felicity
Pet of the Week: Frisky Felicity
Dothan City Board of Education has approved Dothan City Schools participation in the Community...
Dothan City Schools approves free meals for all students
Ozark DAV hosts annual Memorial Day celebration.
Ozark DAV hosts Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers
The park was filled with Army truck displays, an Army aviation flyover, as well as live music.
17th annual Wiregrass Memorial Day ceremony held at Sunset Park