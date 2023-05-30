One more day without rain chances

SYNOPSIS - We are waking up in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area. This afternoon we might see a shower or two along the coast but most of us will stay dry but moisture will be working back into the area by tomorrow afternoon which means our rain chances will start to go back up for tomorrow and again on Thursday. A area of low pressure will try to develop in the gulf and depending on where it develops and how long it takes to move off to the east will be the key factor in how long the rain chances remain around. It does look like we will be dry this weekend with lower humidity again! We will start next week off with low end rain chances and it looks like they will stick around for a good part of the week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 88°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 69° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 68° High: 89° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. slight rain chances. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

