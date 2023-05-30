New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services

Though it applies to all Houston County municipalities, lawmakers passed the measure primarily for Rehobeth, a small but growing town about five miles south of Dothan.
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.
Traffic along Alabama Highway 203 in Rehobeth in this January 19, 2023 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Municipalities can contract with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services after state lawmakers approved a bill last week authorizing those arrangements.

Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter stressed that she and the council would decide if contracting law enforcement services is viable after conducting a study.

“Now, if we have an emergency and we call the sheriff’s department and if there is not (an officer) in this immediate vicinity we’re at their mercy on when they can get here,” Trotter told News4 in January as the bill was in the drafting stages.

The law allowing contract services that must be approved by the Houston County Commission becomes effective on August 1.

