New law allows Houston County to provide exclusive police services

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Municipalities can contract with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services after state lawmakers approved a bill last week authorizing those arrangements.

Though it applies to all Houston County municipalities, lawmakers passed the measure primarily for Rehobeth, a small but growing town about five miles south of Dothan.

Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter stressed that she and the council would decide if contracting law enforcement services is viable after conducting a study.

“Now, if we have an emergency and we call the sheriff’s department and if there is not (an officer) in this immediate vicinity we’re at their mercy on when they can get here,” Trotter told News4 in January as the bill was in the drafting stages.

The law allowing contract services that must be approved by the Houston County Commission becomes effective on August 1.

