Mayor of Taylor responds to vandalism, releases video

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) - New video has been released by Taylor Mayor Billy Snell showing three suspects fleeing a vandalized bathroom.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Taylor city officials were made aware of a restroom at a local park being left with shattered glass and sinks ripped off the walls.

“We’ve got insurance coming to look at the situation,” said Billy Snell, Mayor of Taylor. “We do have the perpetrators on camera, so it’s a full investigation now. They’re not sure if it is going to be a misdemeanor or felony until we get the cost of the damages.”

According to Mayor Snell, the camera footage was taken around a similar time in which the incident was reported. The three suspects are seen walking out of the vandalized room.

