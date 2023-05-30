Ivey signs bill setting new limits on Alabama’s transgender student athletes

In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on...
In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on transgender athletes in K-12 sports teams to include college teams. Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law on May 30.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple,” Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday after signing legislation regarding transgender student athletes.

Ivey’s signature makes House Bill 261 into state law, limiting transgender students in Alabama to playing sports in public colleges and universities only with their biological sex. Ivey’s office said the legislation is meant to protect female athletes.

Ivey previously signed a 2021 bill that banned biological boys from competing in K-12 girls sports.

At least 20 other states have now imposed restrictions on transgender athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level, or both.

The bill sailed through the Alabama House in April by a vote of 83-5, then through the state Senate by a vote of 26-4.

Supporters said transgender women have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents have said the bills are about shaming transgender people and are rooted in discrimination and politics. An advocacy group urged Ivey to veto the bill saying it is “part of a coordinated effort by extremist politicians trying to advance their anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.”

Ivey’s office noted in Tuesday’s announcement that the state “remains committed to protecting female athletes at all levels and upholding the integrity of athletics.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responded on the scene to tend to the victim, identified as Steven Lamar Hall of Chipley...
Investigation underway after Chipley man fatally shot at hotel
Mary and Ida Newby booking photos.
Fugitive sisters who snatched ailing mom from ambulance captured: Records
Dejarvous Walker Glenn booking photo.
Man charged with deadly Dothan shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession
The bathrooms at the ball field, skate park/basketball court.
City of Taylor falls victim to vandalism
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
DOJ: Pastor Glasgow should receive less punishment

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Alabama lawmakers debated the state’s two budgets.
Alabama lawmakers debate general fund, education trust fund
The bill would allow for “baby boxes” to be installed into the walls of fire stations or first...
‘Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ could soon be in Alabama